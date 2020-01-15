|
|
SMITH ALBERT L.
Age 72, of Franklin Park, suddenly passed on Monday, January 13, 2020. Beloved husband of Jean Smith; loving father of Douglas (Jennifer) Smith, Taylor and Kialey Smith; proud grandfather of Bailey, Brenna, Hunter, Payton, and Makenna Smith; dear brother of Richard (Joyce) Smith, James (Alice) Smith, and the late David (surviving Pam) Smith and Judy (surviving Albert). Albert proudly served his country in the US Navy during the Vietnam War. Friends will be received Thursday from 2 to 8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. A Funeral Mass will be Celebrated in St. Bonaventure Church, Glenshaw on Friday at 11 a.m. (Everyone Please Meet at the Church) In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to North Hills Community Outreach, 1975 Ferguson Road, Allison Park, PA 15101 or www.nhco.org.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 15, 2020