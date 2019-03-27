WELKER ALBERT L. "AL"

Age 87, peacefully at home after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's, on Monday, March 25, 2019, of Whitehall. Beloved husband of 58 years to Anita C. (Cairns) Welker; loving father of Kathy (Greg) Tutsock, David (Denise) Welker, Alan (Jennifer) Welker and Maureen Welker; proud grandfather of Lauren, Greg Jr., Kristen, Christian, Justin, Matthew and Tyler; son of the late Albert L., Sr. and Margaret Welker; brother of the late Collette Welker. Albert served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, he retired as an Engineer for Mine Safety Appliances, was former owner of the Baskin-Robbins in Brentwood - Whitehall Shopping Center and a long-time member and lector of St. Elizabeth Parish. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Thursday morning at 9:45. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be held in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies with full military honors. If desired, family suggests contributions to the Alzheimer's Association- Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Please send condolences to:

