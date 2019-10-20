Home

King Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
2841 Woodland Circle
Allison Park, PA 15101
724-443-2500
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
King Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
2841 Woodland Circle
Allison Park, PA 15101
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Trinity United Church of Christ
3712 Saxonburg Blvd
Dorseyville, PA
View Map
ALBERT LINCOLN HENRICH


1928 - 2019
ALBERT LINCOLN HENRICH Obituary
HENRICH ALBERT LINCOLN

The life of Albert Lincoln Henrich has been a very interesting one. He was born on May 14, 1928 to the late Albert John and Rhoda (Cricks) Henrich. He passed into eternity on October 17, 2019. He was always a fighter, part of the Great Generation. He lived his entire life in Allison Park where he graduated from Hampton High School in 1946.  He often said that he was the last farmer in the area. His loving wife, Anna Marie Schreiber, whom he adored for over 61 years of marriage, predeceased him in 2012. He served in the army during the Korean War 1951-52. Albert often quipped about the fact that he wisely took a typing class in high school, which enabled him to become the company clerk in his unit. Being a farmer, with his ability to drive tractors and trucks qualified him as the Captain's driver in his unit. He served in the Seventh Infantry Regiment called "The Cottonbalers". He participated in the patriotic festivities each Veteran's and Memorial Day. He was a member of The American Legion and . He is survived by his brother, Norman, of South Carolina; daughter,  Audrey Hutter and James, of Connecticut; three sons, John and Deb of Montana, Robert and Karen of Hampton and Karl and fiancee' Marcia Korver from Utah; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; also, brother-in-law, Rick (Nelda) Schreiber; sister-in-law, Debbie (Jim) Clemons and many nephews and nieces. Friends can be received from 2-6 p.m. on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at KING FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2841 Woodland Circle in Allison Park. A Memorial service for Albert will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 21 at Trinity United Church of Christ located at 3712 Saxonburg Blvd., in Dorseyville. Please visit www.kingfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 20, 2019
