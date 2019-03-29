|
MAGYAR ALBERT
Age 94, of Monroeville, PA passed away at home on March 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary Louise Magyar for 74 years; father of Mark Magyar; preceded in death by his parents Andrew and Anna Magyar; and sisters, Martha, Ann, and Alice. Family and friends will be received on Friday from 6-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), corner of Beatty Rd. and 48 North, Monroeville (412-856-4747), where a blessing will be Saturday at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Monongahela Cemetery. A wake will follow the burial at the Monroeville American Legion Post 820 at NOON.
