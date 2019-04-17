|
PERHACH ALBERT P.
Of Munhall, on April 14, age 74. Son of the late Albert and Mary (McCauley) Perhach; beloved husband of 25 years of Nancy Perhach; father of Albert and Kristen; brother of Patricia Osborne; also survived by his beloved companion, Minnow. Friends received in SAVOLSKIS - WASIK - GLENN FUNERAL HOME INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall, Thursday 1 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to be made to Northeast Ohio Lab Rescue c/o Paula Carella, 5580 Gault Rd., North Jackson, OH 44451 or the , 1100 Liberty Avenue Suite E201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Albert was the owner of Telecom Associates and Perhach Carpet Warehouse. Albert was also an avid boater and golfer.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 17, 2019