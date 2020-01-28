|
|
UTZIG, SR. ALBERT R.
Age 100, of Pittsburgh, PA, died peacefully on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Gorham House, in Gorham, Maine, where he lived for the past five years to be near his family. Albert was born in Pittsburgh on May 24, 1919, to Albert A. and Gertrude (Windgassen) Utzig. After serving during World War II with the Army Air Corps as an Airplane Mechanic, he married Ruth McGovern, who predeceased him in 2010. They were married for 64 years, and had four children. He worked at Iron City Brewing Co. and loved bowling, doing so until he became bed-bound at age 99. As airplanes always interested him, he built many balsa wood models over the years. In his 80s, he joined the Keystone Wing of the Commemorative Air Force and helped to rebuild two WW II era planes. He leaves his children: Mary K. (Dave) Barczyk of Ruffs Dale, PA, Fr. Al Utzig (Columban Fathers) of Fontana, CA, Judy (David) Murray of Westbrook, ME, and Eileen Luster of Hudson, FL, and the late Martina Utzig; brother of Gertrude Kugler; he is also survived by four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Family and friends will be received at FRANK F. DEBOR FUNERAL HOME, 1065 Brookline Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA, on Wednesday, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, at 10 a.m., in the Church of the Resurrection (Brookline). www.deborfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 28, 2020