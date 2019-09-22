|
ZELT, JR. ALBERT R.
Age 91, of Bethel Park, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Devoted husband for 68 years of the late Marilyn M. Zelt; loving father of Albert (Pamela) Zelt, III, Roger (Beth) Zelt, M.D. and Fred (Donna) Zelt, Ph.D.; proud grandfather of Krista, Lauren, Tori, Harrison, Evan, Caroline, Natalie, David, Glenn and Nathan; great-grandfather of Luke, Joshua, Samuel, Zoey, Cora and Hudson. Albert graduated in 1950 from Carnegie Institute of Technology, obtained his MBA in 1959 from the University of Pittsburgh and Masters of Education in 1976 from Duquesne University. Al served as a Lieutenant in the US Army Corps of Engineers and served in Korea during the Korean Conflict. He worked his entire career as an Engineer with US Steel. He was a man of strong faith and was an elder at Bethel Presbyterian Church and a long time member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. He also served as a member of the Bethel Park School Board and was an avid ballroom dancer together his wife. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Friends will be received on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PAUL HENNEY MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 5570 Library Rd., Bethel Park. A memorial service will be held on Saturday 11 a.m., at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2040 Washington Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15241. Memorial donations may be made to the , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. www.henneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019