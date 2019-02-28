SHARENKO ALBERT

Age 97 of McKees Rocks passed peacefully on Tuesday afternoon, February 26, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Lorraine (Heinauer) Sharenko; dear father of Karen (Anthony) Kownacki, Sharen Lynn Rick and Susan (the late Joseph) Gnipp; grandfather of Suzanne Rick, Kylene (Matthew) Paul and Allyson Gnipp; great-grandfather of Brennan, Grace and Luke. Albert served in the US Army during WWII and retired after 37 years with PNC Bank. He was a local bowler in the City Singles Champion. His actual three game high of 678 was rolled in the Pittsburgh Ten Pin Bowling Association Tournament at the West Hills Bowling Center in Greensburg. Al led the Rox Bottom League with an average of 197 bowled at Brannan's bowl. Family and friends are welcome for visitation Friday 2-4 and 6 p.m. until time of blessing service 7:30 p.m. at the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME INC., 700 7th Street, McKees Rocks PA 15136. Graveside Burial Service with Military Honors, Monday, 11 a.m., in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Please view at:

