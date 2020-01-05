|
SPADER ALBERT "A.J."
Age 34, of Scott Twp., passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Beloved son of Nancy and Ray Jackson and Albert J. Spader; loving father of Juliann and Piper; devoted brother of Justin (Kelly) Short and Shawn (Tara) Spader; fun uncle "A.J." of Helen, Aidan, Maggie, Lilli and Addie; also survived by loving family Sarah and Kirk Molstad. "A.J." was an avid Pittsburgh Penguin fan. He was a kindhearted person who would go out of his way to help people. Friends and Family are welcome at the BEINHAUER-FRYER FUNERAL HOME, 430 Washington Ave., Bridgeville (412-221-3800), on Sunday 2-8 p.m. and Monday 11 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with funeral expenses. Please add or view tributes beinhauer.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020