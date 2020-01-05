Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Beinhauer-Fryer Funeral & Cremation Service
430 Washington Avenue
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3800
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beinhauer-Fryer Funeral & Cremation Service
430 Washington Avenue
Bridgeville, PA 15017
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Beinhauer-Fryer Funeral & Cremation Service
430 Washington Avenue
Bridgeville, PA 15017
View Map
Service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
12:00 PM
Beinhauer-Fryer Funeral & Cremation Service
430 Washington Avenue
Bridgeville, PA 15017
View Map
ALBERT "A.J." SPADER

ALBERT "A.J." SPADER Obituary
SPADER ALBERT "A.J."

Age 34, of Scott Twp., passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Beloved son of Nancy and Ray Jackson and Albert J. Spader; loving father of Juliann and Piper; devoted brother of Justin (Kelly) Short and Shawn (Tara) Spader; fun uncle "A.J." of Helen, Aidan, Maggie, Lilli and Addie; also survived by loving family Sarah and Kirk Molstad. "A.J." was an avid Pittsburgh Penguin fan. He was a kindhearted person who would go out of his way to help people. Friends and Family are welcome at the BEINHAUER-FRYER FUNERAL HOME, 430 Washington Ave., Bridgeville (412-221-3800), on Sunday 2-8 p.m. and Monday 11 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with funeral expenses. Please add or view tributes beinhauer.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020
