Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
(412) 461-6394
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
a Blessing Service
GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC.,  3511 Main St
Munhall, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ALBERT CASTIGLIONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALBERT W. CASTIGLIONE Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ALBERT W. CASTIGLIONE Jr. Obituary
CASTIGLIONE JR ALBERT W.

Age 84 of Lincoln Place on December 23, 2019. Beloved son of the late Albert and Sarah (Powell) Castiglione, loving brother of the late Carole Allemang, brother-in-law of Neil Allemang, cherished uncle of Kathy (Wayne) Booth and Kim (Oscar Thrower) Johnson, great-uncle of Julie (Frank), Randy (Sara), Kristine and Samantha (Chris), great-great-uncle of Cameron. Friends received on Saturday from 10 to 12 Noon at GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall. 412-461-6394, where a Blessing Service will be held at 12 Noon. Please share your memories and condolences at georgeigreenfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now