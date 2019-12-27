|
CASTIGLIONE JR ALBERT W.
Age 84 of Lincoln Place on December 23, 2019. Beloved son of the late Albert and Sarah (Powell) Castiglione, loving brother of the late Carole Allemang, brother-in-law of Neil Allemang, cherished uncle of Kathy (Wayne) Booth and Kim (Oscar Thrower) Johnson, great-uncle of Julie (Frank), Randy (Sara), Kristine and Samantha (Chris), great-great-uncle of Cameron. Friends received on Saturday from 10 to 12 Noon at GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall. 412-461-6394, where a Blessing Service will be held at 12 Noon. Please share your memories and condolences at georgeigreenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 27, 2019