Age 87, of South Park, passed away early on November 26, 2019. Al is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Nancy; daughters, Lori Lubic (Bruce) and Jodi Deurbrouck; grandchildren, Dylan Rohar (Anna), Madalyn Dodd (Brandon), Jocelyn Escoto (Gabe), Justin, Jake, Cody, and Owen; great-grandchildren, Calvin and Maddox. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War. Al loved nothing more than spending time with his grandchildren. Throughout his life, Al was an avid gardener, transforming his entire yard into a picturesque rock garden and also taking an active role in the North American Rock Garden Society, where he once served as President. Al enjoyed a long career working as a Mining Engineer, specializing in coal preparation at the Bureau of Mines, where he had the opportunity to travel the world, visiting over 20 countries. Al was a founding member of the Coal Preparation Society of America, was awarded the President's Award for his service in 2014, and named "Mr. Coal Prep" by Coal Age Magazine. Al's other hobbies included fishing, bowling and volunteering with Meals on Wheels. Al was a role model and inspiration to not only his family, but every person he met. A truly remarkable human being. A memorial service for his friends and family will be held Saturday, November 30th at 10:00 a.m. at Windover Hills United Methodist Church, 6751 Ridge Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15236. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 29, 2019