ALBERT W. DINGMAN Obituary
DINGMAN ALBERT W.

Albert W. Dingman, 89, of Avalon died on Friday, November 29, 2019. He is survived by the love of his life, his devoted wife Kathleen Casey; his children, Michael (Megan), Amy (Thomas) Pengidore, Timothy, Jeannine (Roy) Harris and Christopher; he was "Happy G" to 13 grandchildren; and five great- grandchildren; beloved father-in-law to Amanda Dingman and Sally Dingman. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Dorothy Mae Dingman; brothers, Glen and Ken; and survived by siblings, Jean Amedure, Jerry, Diane, and Patty Smith. He found his life's work at Vincentian Home where he worked as Assistant Administrator for 37 years. He served many years at Assumption Church as Lector, Extraordinary Minister of the Eucharist and on Parish Council. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and St. Vincent de Paul Society. Family and Friends received Tuesday and Wednesday 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 7:00-9:00 p.m. at the LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC, 460 Lincoln Avenue, Bellevue, PA 15202. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Thursday, 11:00 a.m. at the Church of the Assumption, 45 N. Sprague Avenue, Bellevue. Donations may be made to Assumption Church or Vincentian Home.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019
