Thomas-Little Funeral SVCS Inc
314 West Lincoln Ave
McDonald, PA 15057
(724) 693-2800
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas-Little Funeral SVCS Inc
314 West Lincoln Ave
McDonald, PA 15057
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Alphonsus Roman Catholic Church
McDonald, PA
View Map
ALBERT W. FAGES


1935 - 2019
Age 83, of McDonald, Robinson Twp., died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in his home. He was born November 18, 1935, in Weirton, WV; a son of the late Albert and Martha Kulkiwski Fages. Mr. Fages was an active member of St. Alphonsus R.C. Church and was a US Army veteran. He retired from Schroeder Industries as a distributor. Surviving are his wife, Jacqueline "Jackie" Nix Fages; son, Tim Fages of McDonald; grandchildren, Patrick, Kailey, and Shane Fages, Rori and Reanna Brackman; great-grandchildren, Greyson and Patrick Fages, Declan and Nolan Metz.   He is also survived by one sister, Lillian Bonnett of McDonald. He was preceded in death by his son, Patrick Fages and his sister, Delores Fages. Friends will be received Friday, 4-8 p.m. in the THOMAS-LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, INC., 314 W. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald (724-693-2800).  A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Alphonsus R.C. Church, McDonald. Interment will follow in Robinson Run Cemetery. Please sign the guestbook at thomas-littlefuneralservice.com.

