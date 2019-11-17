|
SCHNUPP ALBERT WILLIAM
On Friday, November 15, 2019, his 102nd birthday, Albert William Schnupp passed away peacefully. Albert taught AP U.S. History in the Pittsburgh Public Schools for over 30 years, head of the history department at Taylor Allderdice. Beloved husband of Dominga Schnupp; devoted father of Kevin A. Schnupp, and his wife, Julia, of Ruxton, Maryland; loving grandfather of Tim Schnupp, Lauren VanDixhorn, Mary Etherton and John Menzies; also survived by many great-grandchildren. Services private. Arrangements by PEACEFUL ALTERNATIVES FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, P.A. Timonium, MD.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 17, 2019