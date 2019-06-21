|
|
THURANSKY ALBERT WILLIAM
Age 80, of Mt. Lebanon, on Wednesday June 19, 2019. Father of Joseph (Michelle) and Michael (Adina) Thuransky; grandfather of Samuel and Nico Thuransky; brother of Janet Lilly, Betty (Kurt) Weirs, Rosemary Fisher, and George (Sally) Thuransky. Bill was a devoted father, kind and loving to everyone, and a fisherman extraordinaire. Family and friends will be received at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Rd., Mt. Lebanon, on Sunday, from 1-4 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in St. Bernard Church on Monday at 11:30 a.m. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Asbury Foundation, 700 Bower Hill Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15243.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 21, 2019