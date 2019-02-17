Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waid-Coleman Funeral Home Inc
12422 Conneaut Lake Rd
Conneaut Lake, PA 16316
(814) 382-3646
Resources
More Obituaries for ALBERTA CIPCIC
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALBERTA A. (FANCSALI) CIPCIC


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
ALBERTA A. (FANCSALI) CIPCIC Obituary
CIPCIC ALBERTA A. (FANCSALI)

Age 74, of Espyville, PA died Wed., Feb. 13, 2019, daughter of the late Albert and Anne (Bery) Fancsali; beloved wife of Joseph P. Cipcic; loving mother of Scott and Richard Rothrauff and Louise Luther; grandmother of Erica Luther; great-grandmother of Zia; and sister of Ronald Fancsali. She was a graduate of Robert Morris University and worked for the Allegheny County Health Dept. She was a very loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be deeply missed. She enjoyed reading and cooking and was always looking for a new recipe. Services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to the WAID - COLEMAN FUNERAL HOME, Conneaut Lake. www.waidcolemanfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.