CIPCIC ALBERTA A. (FANCSALI)
Age 74, of Espyville, PA died Wed., Feb. 13, 2019, daughter of the late Albert and Anne (Bery) Fancsali; beloved wife of Joseph P. Cipcic; loving mother of Scott and Richard Rothrauff and Louise Luther; grandmother of Erica Luther; great-grandmother of Zia; and sister of Ronald Fancsali. She was a graduate of Robert Morris University and worked for the Allegheny County Health Dept. She was a very loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be deeply missed. She enjoyed reading and cooking and was always looking for a new recipe. Services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to the WAID - COLEMAN FUNERAL HOME, Conneaut Lake. www.waidcolemanfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 17, 2019