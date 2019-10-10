|
|
ATWATER ALBERTA
Mrs. Alberta Atwater, 93, was called home to rest on Sunday, October 6, 2019. She was born January 23, 1926 to the late Willy Beatrice Tucker and Will Moore in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Alberta grew up on the Northside of Pittsburgh and was educated in the Pittsburgh Public School System. She was married to Charles D. Atwater (deceased), and to this union were born three children: Charles (Chuck) Atwater, Jr. (Jodee), James (Bernie) Atwater, and Cynthia (Cindy) Denise Atwater. Alberta was a devoted wife, mother and friend to all that knew her. She was a member of Bidwell Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019 in the Bidwell Presbyterian Church, 1025 Liverpool St., Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15233. Interment will be held in Mount Lebanon Cemetery in 509 Washington Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15228. Arrangements Entrusted to the Care of the JERRY W. KINLEY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019