George A. Thoma Funeral Home
10418 Perry Hwy
Wexford, PA 15090
724-935-3400
More Obituaries for ALBERTA HEIMBUECHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALBERTA DORIS HEIMBUECHER

ALBERTA DORIS HEIMBUECHER Obituary
HEIMBUECHER ALBERTA DORIS

Alberta Doris Heimbuecher was carried by angels on February 4, 2020 to live forever with our Lord Jesus Christ. Beloved mother of Kymberly Newman Patsilevas and beloved Gammy of Tallie Joyce and Mikala Rose Patsilevas. She was born in Evansville, Indiana. Sister of the late Joyce Baldassare, who helped her raise her only child as a single mother. She was warm, full of spirit and spunk, and loved to laugh and connect with others. She served as a Eucharistic Minister at St. Alexis and volunteered her time to help the elderly, drive them on errands, and keep them company. She'll be greatly missed by her family and the many others whose lives she touched. Family and friends received Friday, February 7 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 10418 Perry Hwy., Wexford, PA 15090. Funeral mass Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Alexis Church, Wexford.  In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to National Alliance on Mental Illness. www.NAMI.org

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020
