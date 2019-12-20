|
ZILL ALBERTA F. "LANA"
Age 80, of Upper St. Clair passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019. Beloved wife of 61 years to James M. Zill, Sr.; loving mother of Ken (Nikki) Zill of McDonald, PA, Dawn (Doug) Roaten of Charlotte, NC and James M. (Stacy) Zill, Jr. of Cabot, PA; cherished Grandma of Aidan, Darian, Lindsey and Carly; beloved sister of Maria Marsh and the late Jack and Franklin Bohaski; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Lana, was a 52 year member of St. Thomas More Church and was one of the first women Eucharist ministers in Pittsburgh. She founded and operated "The "Martha's", ran the blood drive, was a second grade CCD teacher and was a volunteer at Morefest. Family and friends welcome Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. FREYVOGEL-SLATER FUNERAL DIRECTORS, 112 Fort Couch Rd.,(Opposite Macy's, South Hills Village) Bethel Park, 15241 (412-835-1860). Funeral Mass in St. Thomas More Church on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. Burial private to the family. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Thomas More Church building fund, 126 Fort Couch Rd., Pgh., PA 15241. www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 20, 2019