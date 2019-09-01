|
|
WHALEN ALBERTA M. (VILLANE)
Of Bradenton, FL, age 85, died on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Beloved wife of Turtle Creek native, Eugene "Buzz" Whalen for 60 years. Devoted mother of the late Kevin Ralph Whalen. Sister of Beverly DeGasse of Florida. Alberta is also survived by nieces and nephews. Alberta was a graduate of Central Connecticut College and a former flight attendant with Capital Airlines. Alberta loved to travel and be with Buzz. A Graveside Service will be held in the near future. Arrangements with PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC.; Turtle Creek/Monroeville Chapel, 412-823-9350.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019