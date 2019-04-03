AMMON ALDERBERT ERNEST

Age 96, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019. Mr. Ammon was born September 2, 1922 to the late Frank and Olga Ammon. in McKeesport, PA. He lived many years in Rankin, PA before moving to North Carolina. Mr. Ammon was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Swissvale, PA. Mr. Ammon loved the Pittsburgh Pirates and was a devoted Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Mr. Ammon was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Olga Ammon; son, Robert Ammon; brothers, Henry Ammon and Frank Ammon; sisters, Hilda Jack, Ester Svec and Emma Cox. Mr. Ammon is survived by his wife, Mildred Serdich Ammon of Warrenton, NC; son, James "Jim" E. Ammon and wife, Kimberly of Macon, NC. Service will be held at a later date followed by interment at Monongahela Cemetery in North Braddock, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be directed to the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.