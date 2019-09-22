Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Griffith Funeral Home, Inc.
ALDINA (TIERNAN) BANE

ALDINA (TIERNAN) BANE Obituary
BANE ALDINA (TIERNAN)

On Friday, September 20, 2019, Aldina (Tiernan) Bane, age 97, of Baldwin Borough. Beloved wife of the late James E. Bane; mother of Nancy Bevans, James E. Bane, Jr., and Joyce Bane-Feldman; grandmother of Johnny Feldman, Jimmy Feldman, Christopher Bane, Vonni Bevans, Denise Ortiz, Angie Bane, and Jimmy Bane; great-grandmother of Dominick, Summer, Chad, Sky, Rachael, Natalie, Leah, Anthony, Tyler, Nathan and Gavin; sister of Roy Tiernan; preceded in death by nine brothers and sisters; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Aldina was a wonderful lady who will be greatly missed. She loved baking for her family, to whom she taught love and respect. Friends received Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GRIFFITH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5636 Brownsville Road, (at 6th St.) South Park Twp. (412) 655-4600, where a service will be held at 7 p.m. Condolences may be offered for the family at www.GriffithFH.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019
