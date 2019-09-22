|
|
BANE ALDINA (TIERNAN)
On Friday, September 20, 2019, Aldina (Tiernan) Bane, age 97, of Baldwin Borough. Beloved wife of the late James E. Bane; mother of Nancy Bevans, James E. Bane, Jr., and Joyce Bane-Feldman; grandmother of Johnny Feldman, Jimmy Feldman, Christopher Bane, Vonni Bevans, Denise Ortiz, Angie Bane, and Jimmy Bane; great-grandmother of Dominick, Summer, Chad, Sky, Rachael, Natalie, Leah, Anthony, Tyler, Nathan and Gavin; sister of Roy Tiernan; preceded in death by nine brothers and sisters; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Aldina was a wonderful lady who will be greatly missed. She loved baking for her family, to whom she taught love and respect. Friends received Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GRIFFITH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5636 Brownsville Road, (at 6th St.) South Park Twp. (412) 655-4600, where a service will be held at 7 p.m. Condolences may be offered for the family at www.GriffithFH.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019