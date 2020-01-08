Home

POWERED BY

Services
Szafranski-Eberlein Funeral Home Inc.
101 3rd St
Carnegie, PA 15106
(412) 276-1107
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church
Burial
Following Services
Queen of Heaven cemetery.
Resources
More Obituaries for ALDO MOSSO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALDO F. "AL" MOSSO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ALDO F. "AL" MOSSO Obituary
MOSSO ALDO F. "AL"

On Sunday, January 5, 2020 husband of the late Jean Zapeline Mosso; loving father of Candace (Steven) Shearer; brother of the late Irma Zaccarino, Anne Bercini and Albert "Babe" Tolmer; grandfather of Kevin (Tiffany) Shearer and Kristin (David) Rathe; great-grandfather of Aubrey, Emily, Jackson and Landon. Per Al's wishes, there are no public visitations. Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Grace Church on Friday at 10 a.m. Burial with full Military Honors in Queen of Heaven cemetery. Arrangements by SZAFRANSKI-EBERLEIN FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALDO's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -