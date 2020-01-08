|
MOSSO ALDO F. "AL"
On Sunday, January 5, 2020 husband of the late Jean Zapeline Mosso; loving father of Candace (Steven) Shearer; brother of the late Irma Zaccarino, Anne Bercini and Albert "Babe" Tolmer; grandfather of Kevin (Tiffany) Shearer and Kristin (David) Rathe; great-grandfather of Aubrey, Emily, Jackson and Landon. Per Al's wishes, there are no public visitations. Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Grace Church on Friday at 10 a.m. Burial with full Military Honors in Queen of Heaven cemetery. Arrangements by SZAFRANSKI-EBERLEIN FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 8, 2020