DR. ALEXANDER A. ZAVARAS

DR. ALEXANDER A. ZAVARAS Obituary
ZAVARAS DR. ALEXANDER A.

On Monday, October 28, 2019, Dr. Alexander A. Zavaras, beloved husband of Dr. Katerina Zavaras. He is also survived by cousins in Greece. Dr. Zavaras was an Engineering Professor at the University of Pittsburgh. Friends will be received JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC., 4900 Centre Avenue at Devonshire Street on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. with the Trisagion Service to be held at 7 p.m. The Funeral Services and Interment will be held in Greece.


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 29, 2019
