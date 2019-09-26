|
MURPHY ALEXANDER JOSEPH
Age 94, of Gibsonia, formerly Moon Township, on September 24, 2019. Beloved husband for 70 years of Barbara A. Marinchak Murphy; loving father LCDR Alexander J. (Anne) Murphy, Jr., USN RET and Raymond R. Murphy; brother of Eleanor Cannoni and the late Mary Willard; proud grandfather of CDR Brian T. Murphy, USN and his wife, Katy and LCDR Gwendolyn H. Murphy, USN and her husband, LCDR. Vincent Simmon, USN; also survived by four beloved grandchildren, Eleanor, Abigail, Conor, and Sean. Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the Williamsburg Room of The Village at St. Barnabas, 5850 Meridian Road, Gibsonia, PA 15044. A WWII U.S. Navy Veteran honorably discharged with rank of Yeoman 2nd Class, Alex worked as an insurance agent with Metropolitan Insurance Company and was a longtime parishioner of St. Margaret Mary Church in Moon. Upon retirement, he drove hearse and limousine for Johnstown Hearse Rental on Neville Island, where he enjoyed helping families and funeral homes across the region. Alex loved to play golf and follow all Pittsburgh sports teams including Pirates, Penguins, Steelers, and Pitt football & basketball. He was a wonderful husband, father, & grandfather and will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Barnabas Free Care Fund, 5850 Meridian Road, Gibsonia, PA 15044. Arrangements by SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LTD., Bakerstown. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 26, 2019