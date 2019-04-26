Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
3552 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
412-766-5080
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prayer Service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:30 AM
ALEXANDER JOSEPH ZERBY


ALEXANDER JOSEPH ZERBY Obituary
ZERBY ALEXANDER JOSEPH

He lived with his loving father, Stephen A. Zerby in Pittsburgh, PA. Alex was my best friend in the world and all I lived for. He was also the loving son of Nuria M. Pastor-Soler and step-son of Kenneth R. Hallows of Altadena, CA. He had two brothers who adored him: Andrew P. Zerby of Altadena, CA and Victor Zerby of Pittsburgh, PA. He was also dearly loved by his maternal family in Catalonia; his grandparents Remei Soler Peral and Francisco Pastor Perez; his aunt Meritxell Pastor Soler and uncle Roger Gelonch Vilamajo; and his cousin Guim Gelonch Pastor. He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents Joseph and Kathryn Zerby. Alex struggled with his health since he was eleven years old. Even at the very end of his life, he was aware that all his family intensely loved him, prayed for him, and supported him. He was a gifted graphic artist and sculptor, music lover, comedy movie fan and an indefatigable walker. "Te queremos mucho. Que descansis en pau, carinyo. No t'oblidarem mai." Friends received 2-8 p.m. Sunday at the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3552 Calif Ave. at Davis Ave. where a prayer service will be held on Monday 11:30 a.m. Interment at Homewood Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 26, 2019
