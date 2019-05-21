|
|
DELL, SR. ALEXANDER O.
Age 92, a WWII Navy Veteran, on Sunday, May 19, 2019, formerly of Knoxville. Husband of the late Susan (Gage) Dell; father of William G. (Donna) Dell, Alex O. (Dorothy) Dell, Jr., Susan (Jim) Davis and Lois M. Dell; also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Brother of the late Ralph Dell. Friends received Wednesday 2-8 p.m. at the READSHAW FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1503 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Funeral Service Thursday at 11 a.m. in the Concordia Lutheran Church, 3109 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15227. Alex retired from J & L Steel after 42 years, worked as a Security Guard at the Convention Center and a Ticket Taker at Three Rivers Stadium and PNC Park. Send condolences to www.readshawfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 21, 2019