THOMAS ALEXANDER
Age 93, formerly of Pleasant Hills, on April 11, 2019 at Providence Point Healthcare Center. Retired from Bell Atlantic; President of Health Center Communicorp, Inc. at Eye and Ear Hospital; WW II Army Airforce Veteran. Husband of 66 years to the late Lundy Thomas; father of Donna (Ric) Herald, Linda (Jon) Bartlett and Michael (Karen) Thomas; five grandchildren; brother of the late Ann Cepaitis. Friends received STEPHEN D. SLATER FUNERAL HOME (Large) Jefferson Hills, PA 15025 (412-384-0350), Friday 4 – 8 p.m. Prayer in the funeral home Saturday, 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m., St. Thomas A' Becket Catholic Church, 139 Gill Hall Rd., Jefferson Hills. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Three Rivers Hospice, 2500 Mosside Blvd., Monroeville, PA 15146, Attn. Robin Smith. For more information and condolences visit:
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 12, 2019