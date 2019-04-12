Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stephen D. Slater Funeral Home
1701 State Route 51
Large, PA 15025
(412) 384-0350
Resources
More Obituaries for ALEXANDER THOMAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALEXANDER THOMAS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ALEXANDER THOMAS Obituary
THOMAS ALEXANDER

Age 93, formerly of Pleasant Hills, on April 11, 2019 at Providence Point Healthcare Center. Retired from Bell Atlantic; President of Health Center Communicorp, Inc. at Eye and Ear Hospital; WW II Army Airforce Veteran. Husband of 66 years to the late Lundy Thomas; father of Donna (Ric) Herald, Linda (Jon) Bartlett and Michael (Karen) Thomas; five grandchildren; brother of the late Ann Cepaitis. Friends received STEPHEN D. SLATER FUNERAL HOME (Large) Jefferson Hills, PA 15025 (412-384-0350), Friday 4 – 8 p.m. Prayer in the funeral home Saturday, 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m., St. Thomas A' Becket Catholic Church, 139 Gill Hall Rd., Jefferson Hills. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Three Rivers Hospice, 2500 Mosside Blvd., Monroeville, PA 15146, Attn. Robin Smith. For more information and condolences visit:


www.stephendslater.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now