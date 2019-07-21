LATHOM ALEXANDRA GRACE

Made her parents dreams come true by entering this world on Friday, July 5, 2019. Unfortunately her time here was short and she went to Heaven on the early morning of Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Michael David Lathom and Jenna Celeste Lathom are the proud parents to Alex and to them she was everything. Also survived by her loving grandparents, James (Tim) and Celeste Burg, Brad and Victoria Lathom; great-grandmothers, Fran Liberto and Beth Lathom; her many aunts, uncles and cousins, Brad and Melissa Lathom (Bella and Anthony), Joseph Burg, Timothy and Colleen Burg (Timothy, Jr. and Marie) and Alexander and Simi Burg; along with numerous family members and friends whom loved Alex deeply. Preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Joseph and Helen Burg, Joseph Liberto, Joseph Lathom and Irene and Victor Mastroianni; closest friend CPL U.S.M.C. Retired, John Westwood and her four siblings who never made it into this world. Alex was the sweetest and most beautiful baby her family had ever laid eyes on. She was perfectly and wonderfully made in God's image. Prior to her arrival and following a car accident Jenna was in while 18 weeks pregnant, her parents were made aware that Alex had some serious abnormalities. Although the prognosis was poor they refused to give up on her and she proved to everyone just how strong she was. The five days she was here were the happiest and hardest days for Alex's Mom, Dad and family. During her time here she was continuously held, kissed, hugged and loved on by all. Alexandra brought pure joy and love to this world. She was truly an angel on earth. On Monday, July 8th Alex was baptized by Pastor Buck Schafer while surrounded by her closest family and friends. Everyone's heart is broken without her here, her mom and dad's lives have been changed forever and they long for her day and night. Although the outcome was unexpected and far from anything they could have prepared for her family is tremendously grateful that they were able to experience the deepest of love. A piece of Jenna and Mike's hearts went with Alex and she will be missed every minute but never forgotten. "Until we meet again sweet angel may you rest in the comfort of our loving Fathers arms. Our Amazing Alexandra Grace, too beautiful for earth."Arrangements by BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., Oakmont.