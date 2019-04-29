Home

ALEXANDRA L. SHEETS

ALEXANDRA L. SHEETS Obituary
SHEETS ALEXANDRA L.

Suddenly, on April 22, 2019, age 28, of Sharpsburg. Survived by her father, Richard Sheets (Karen) and her mother, Jenna Sheets (Ron). Loving mother of Cameron McIntyre. Sister of Sam, Zack, Nikki, Ian, and Dan. Granddaughter of Michael Blotzer (the late Dorothy), the late Bonnie DeTar, and Donna Bendick (the late Dan). Also survived by many other family and friends. Friends received Tuesday 12-2 p.m. at WORRELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., Sharpsburg. A memorial service will be held Tuesday evening at Sharpsburg Family Worship Center, 600 Clay St., at 7 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 29, 2019
