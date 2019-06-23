KINDLING ALEXANDRIA ALICE (COMKO)

Age 89, died on Sunday, June 9, 2019, in Pittsburgh, PA. She was born August 23, 1929, in Monessen, PA, to Michael and Tillie Comko. She attended Monessen High School, Philadelphia General Hospital School of Nursing and the University of Pittsburgh. She is survived by her daughter, Nancy; and grandchildren, Matthew, Christopher, and Adam; and predeceased by her first husband, Jay Chauss, whom she married in 1951, and her second husband, Alexander T. Kindling, whom she married in 1976. She is predeceased by her siblings, Matthew, Ann, Julie, and Charles Comko. Beginning her career as a nurse, Alice continued to work in public health for nearly 60 years. She promoted innovation in the field, including in her role as an administrator at the Allegheny County Health Department, where she acquired funding to introduce a Preventative Dental Sealant Program, earning her recognition by the American Society of Dentistry for Children, and by Allegheny County as the recipient of the first Lucchino Award for Distinguished Service in 2000. Alice was a recognized authority, speaker, lecturer and writer, and earned a number of awards for her work including a House of Representatives Commonwealth of Pennsylvania citation. She also served on the Board of Directors for the University of Pittsburgh since 1972, and was elected emeritus in 1999. Alice's family will remember her for her dedication to her career and the strong support and guidance she provided to the family. They will miss hearing her stories and her reflections on life. A private memorial service will be held for family members. Donations may be made in Alice's name to the University of Pittsburgh School of Nursing or School of Public Health, and condolences may be expressed at mccabebrothers.com.