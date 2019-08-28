|
UDANIS ALEXANDRIA S. "BABES"
Age 88, of O'Hara Township, on August 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John Udanis; loving mother of Kenneth (Kathy) Kotlinski, John (Annette) Udanis, and the late David Udanis; grandmother of Carolyn (Randy) Chiquelin, Nicole (Josh) Kutzner, Robby (Molly) Kotlinski, Natalie (Josh) Matthews, Alex (Courtney) Udanis, and Jacob Udanis; great-grandmother of Brett and Ryan Chiquelin, and Jase Kutzner; sister to Bill Grodecki and the late Ted Grodecki. Visitation will be held on Thursday, 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., at THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., 930 Center Avenue, Blawnox, PA 15238, where family and friends will gather at 9:30 a.m., on Friday, followed by Funeral Mass at St. Pio Parish/St. Edward Church at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make all donations to Elmcroft of Allison Park Nursing Home, 2224 Walters Rd., Allison Park, PA 15101. www.thomasmsmithfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019