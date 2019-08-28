Home

Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home
930 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15238
412-828-5700
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home
930 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15238
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
9:30 AM
Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home
930 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15238
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Pio Parish/St. Edward Church
ALEXANDRIA S. "BABES" UDANIS

ALEXANDRIA S. "BABES" UDANIS Obituary
UDANIS ALEXANDRIA S. "BABES"

Age 88, of O'Hara Township, on August 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John Udanis; loving mother of Kenneth (Kathy) Kotlinski, John (Annette) Udanis, and the late David Udanis; grandmother of Carolyn (Randy) Chiquelin, Nicole (Josh) Kutzner, Robby (Molly) Kotlinski, Natalie (Josh) Matthews, Alex (Courtney) Udanis, and Jacob Udanis; great-grandmother of Brett and Ryan Chiquelin, and Jase Kutzner; sister to Bill Grodecki and the late Ted Grodecki. Visitation will be held on Thursday, 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., at THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., 930 Center Avenue, Blawnox, PA 15238, where family and friends will gather at 9:30 a.m., on Friday, followed by Funeral Mass at St. Pio Parish/St. Edward Church at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make all donations to Elmcroft of Allison Park Nursing Home, 2224 Walters Rd., Allison Park, PA 15101. www.thomasmsmithfh.com. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019
