Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hershberger-Stover Inc
170 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
412-921-0213
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hershberger-Stover Inc
170 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hershberger-Stover Inc
170 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hershberger-Stover Inc
170 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Faith Bible Baptist Church
150 Curry Ave
Turtle Creek, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ALFONSO SALERNO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALFONSO D. SALERNO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SALERNO ALFONSO D.

On Thursday, January 23, 2020, Alfonso D. "Al", age 91, of Pittsburgh. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy L. Salerno and Agnes E. Salerno; loving father of Karen L. (Donald) Wilson, James M. (Rene) Salerno and the late David Alan Salerno; and step-father of Christine (Frank) Malacane and Susan (Jerry) Ruckert; dear grandfather of nine grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren; brother of the late Joseph DeMaria, Lucille Hoyson and Frank Salerno. Al served for over 35 years as a Pittsburgh Police Officer and attained the rank of sergeant. He also served in the Army Air Force during World War II. Friends received at the HERSHBERGER-STOVER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 170 Noble Avenue, Crafton, on Saturday 6-8 p. m. and Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral service will be in the Faith Bible Baptist Church, 150 Curry Ave., Turtle Creek, PA 15145 on Monday at 11:00 a.m. Private interment will follow. www.hershberger-stoverfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALFONSO's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -