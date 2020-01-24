|
SALERNO ALFONSO D.
On Thursday, January 23, 2020, Alfonso D. "Al", age 91, of Pittsburgh. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy L. Salerno and Agnes E. Salerno; loving father of Karen L. (Donald) Wilson, James M. (Rene) Salerno and the late David Alan Salerno; and step-father of Christine (Frank) Malacane and Susan (Jerry) Ruckert; dear grandfather of nine grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren; brother of the late Joseph DeMaria, Lucille Hoyson and Frank Salerno. Al served for over 35 years as a Pittsburgh Police Officer and attained the rank of sergeant. He also served in the Army Air Force during World War II. Friends received at the HERSHBERGER-STOVER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 170 Noble Avenue, Crafton, on Saturday 6-8 p. m. and Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral service will be in the Faith Bible Baptist Church, 150 Curry Ave., Turtle Creek, PA 15145 on Monday at 11:00 a.m. Private interment will follow. www.hershberger-stoverfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 24, 2020