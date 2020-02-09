|
ACKENHEIL ALFRED CURTIS
Alfred Curtis Ackenheil, age 102, formerly of Mt. Lebanon passed away peacefully at Friendship Village of the South Hills Health Center on January 29, 2020. He was the husband for 75 years to Pauline King Wilson, father of Marti (Joseph) Gooding-Tedorski, Susan Ackenheil Snow, and John (Elena) Ackenheil; grandfather of Erica Lynn Gooding, William (Leigha) Gooding, Jr., Rachel Snow, David Snow, Stephen Snow, Joshua Snow, Lydia Snow, and Sarah Grace Snow, Alfred Jay Ackenheil and Adam Nicolas Ackenheil. He was a consulting civil engineer for 65 years. He was a professor at the University of Pittsburgh for 42 years and was a respected mentor of his students. He was an avid supporter of overseas Christian missionaries. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020