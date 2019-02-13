Home

Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
September 29, 1931 - February 9, 2019; died in Sarasota, FL, at the age of 87.  A resident of McCandless Township, he was born in Pittsburgh, PA to the late George and Katherine Lunz. He was preceded in death by his sister, Rosemary Lunz Trettel. Al graduated from the former West View High School and received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Industrial Engineering from the University of Pittsburgh.  He then entered Navel Officer's Candidate School and obtained the rank of Lieutenant JG. He spent his career working as a Materials Manager in Conneticut and Pittsburgh. He is survived by his wife, Lorraine; daughter, Carol Kesler (Alan) of Sarasota, FL; son, Gary (Leslie) of McCandless; son, Steve (Kathleen) of Bronxville, NY; and grandchildren, Kelly, Michaela, and Jack. He was an avid golfer and Steeler fan and a devoted husband and father who will be greatly missed. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 13, 2019
