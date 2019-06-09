Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Green Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1222 Muldowney Ave
Lincoln Place, PA 15207
KOHL ALFRED GEORGE

On June 5, 2019, age 84, of Lincoln Place. George was born in Pittsburgh, the son of the late Alfred and Marie (Doersch) Kohl. He was a member of the U.S. Air Force and the AGO (American Guild of Organists). George was a retired organist for many churches in the area. It was George's wish that his funeral be private. Arrangements entrusted to the GREEN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES OF LINCOLN PLACE. Memorial contributions may be made to the - Erie, 1645 W. 8th St., Erie, PA 16505.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 9, 2019
