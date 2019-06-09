|
|
KOHL ALFRED GEORGE
On June 5, 2019, age 84, of Lincoln Place. George was born in Pittsburgh, the son of the late Alfred and Marie (Doersch) Kohl. He was a member of the U.S. Air Force and the AGO (American Guild of Organists). George was a retired organist for many churches in the area. It was George's wish that his funeral be private. Arrangements entrusted to the GREEN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES OF LINCOLN PLACE. Memorial contributions may be made to the - Erie, 1645 W. 8th St., Erie, PA 16505. Please share your memories and condolences at georgeigreenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 9, 2019