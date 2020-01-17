|
MENGATO ALFRED
Alfred Mengato, son of Attilio and Domenica (Augustine) Mengato passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, after a brief and bravely battled illness. He was born in Pittsburgh on July 25, 1926. He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Mary Rita; children, Michele (Ron), Mary Pat (Larry), Richard (Lisa), Elise (Ron); and grandchildren, Megan, Anita (Brandon), Elena, Julia, Brock, and Emma. He was a lifelong member of St. Paul Cathedral parish, where he was a member of the men's choir for many years. He was a graduate of Central Catholic High School (1943), and Carnegie Institute of Technology with a B.S. in Civil Engineering (1949), where he was also a member of the Phi Kappa Theta fraternity. He was a World War II veteran. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy at age 17, where he became a certified Electronics Technician and a 3rd class Petty Officer, serving from 1944 to 1946. He was a much-loved husband, father, mentor and friend to many. His business associations included Engineered Products Inc., EPIC Metals Corporation, and Pittsburgh Terrazzo and Tile Company (PITCO), which he established with his father upon return from the war. Notably, three of the most important institutions to him, Central Catholic, St Paul Cathedral, and Carnegie Mellon each house areas of terrazzo flooring installed by PITCO. He was proud of and treasured his Italian heritage, and his status as a first generation American. His legacy is one of family, faith, work, and fun, and he had lots of each in his life. He will be remembered for his hard work, many stories, his quick wit, his willingness to help others, and his offering of sage advice and wisdom. The family will always remember his reading of the story of the birth of Christ to the family on every Christmas Day. He loved all of his children, and treasured his role as Noonoo to his six grandchildren, and most of all he treasured his role as husband and partner to Mary Rita. He often marveled at what a saint she was and how lucky he was to have found her. He will be greatly missed by all, but celebrated for the blessing of a long and happy life, that we were all fortunate to share. Friends will be received at JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC., 4900 Centre Avenue at Devonshire Street on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Monday, Mass of Christian Burial St. Paul Cathedral, 10 a.m. (At the request of the family, everyone please meet at the church). In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Brother's Brother Foundation, 1200 Galveston Ave., Pgh., PA 15233.
freyvogelfuneralhome.com