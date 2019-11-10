Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ALFRED PATTERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALFRED N. PATTERSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ALFRED N. PATTERSON Obituary
PATTERSON ALFRED N.

Age 77, of Pittsburgh, on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Beloved son of the late Carl and Ruth Patterson; brother of the late Shirley Parker and L.A. Patterson. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Sharon Patterson; three nieces, Stephane Alstadt, Suzanne Wilkinson and Karla Patterson; three nephews, Ronald Parker, Jr., Stephen Parker and Damon Patterson. No Visitation. Interment with Full Military Honors will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Arrangements by HENNEY, BRADWELL & NIRELLA FUNERAL HOME, Carnegie. Www.henneybradwellnirella.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALFRED's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -