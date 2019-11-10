|
PATTERSON ALFRED N.
Age 77, of Pittsburgh, on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Beloved son of the late Carl and Ruth Patterson; brother of the late Shirley Parker and L.A. Patterson. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Sharon Patterson; three nieces, Stephane Alstadt, Suzanne Wilkinson and Karla Patterson; three nephews, Ronald Parker, Jr., Stephen Parker and Damon Patterson. No Visitation. Interment with Full Military Honors will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Arrangements by HENNEY, BRADWELL & NIRELLA FUNERAL HOME, Carnegie. Www.henneybradwellnirella.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019