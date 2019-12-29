|
SCHWARM DR. ALFRED O.
Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth "Betty" Kensinger; loving father of Pam and Paul Schwarm, Linda (Dave) Yelen and John (Donna) Schwarm; grandfather of Matthew, Nicholas (Erin), Andrew and Christopher; brother of Dorothy (the late William) Powelson. Alfred was a dentist in Carrick for over 40 years and a veteran of the U.S. Army, based in Korea. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227, Monday, December 30, 2019, 2-8 p.m. Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday morning at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019