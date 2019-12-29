Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ALFRED SCHWARM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DR. ALFRED O. SCHWARM

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DR. ALFRED O. SCHWARM Obituary
SCHWARM DR. ALFRED O.

Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth "Betty" Kensinger; loving father of Pam and Paul Schwarm, Linda (Dave) Yelen and John (Donna) Schwarm; grandfather of Matthew, Nicholas (Erin), Andrew and Christopher; brother of Dorothy (the late William) Powelson. Alfred was a dentist in Carrick for over 40 years and a veteran of the U.S. Army, based in Korea. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227, Monday, December 30, 2019, 2-8 p.m. Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday morning at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALFRED's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -