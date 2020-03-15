COFINI ALFRED V.

Age 91, of Castle Shannon, on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Beloved husband for 60 years of Margaret Cofini; father of Vincent (Mary) Cofini and Theresa Cofini; grandfather of Zak and Jacob Cofini; brother of Ann Minkus; also survived by nieces and nephews. Alfred was an Army Air Corps and Air Force Veteran of WWII, Korea and Vietnam, retiring as a Master Sgt. at the 911th Air Base in Pittsburgh. He worked as an International Sales Manager for Westinghouse and was a longtime usher at St. Anne's Church. Family and friends will be received at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 1008 Castle Shannon Blvd. on Thursday, 4-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in St. Anne Church on Friday at 10:00 a.m. Interment with full military honors in the National Cemetery of The Alleghenies. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Western PA Humane Society, 1101 Western Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15233.