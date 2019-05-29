Home

More Obituaries for ALFRED CONTE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALFRED V. "BIMBO" CONTE Sr.

ALFRED V. "BIMBO" CONTE Sr. Obituary
CONTE, SR. ALFRED V. "BIMBO"

Age 87, of Monroeville, formerly of Penn Hills, on Monday, May 27, 2019. Son of the late Joseph and Virginia (Morante) Conte; beloved husband of the late Judith (Haberstroh) Conte; father of Alfred V. Conte, Jr., Jeffrey W. Conte (Sally Rettger), Valerie L. Damian (Michael), Bill Schmidt (Alyssa), and Bob Schmidt (Kim); 14 grandchildren; and one great- grandchild; brother of Pauline Donahue, Jeanne Caliguiri, Emma Janicki, and the late Ralph D. Conte; also survived by nieces and nephews. He was a U.S. Army Korean War veteran, former Democratic Chairman of Penn Hills, and a retired supervisor of the Allegheny County Maintenance Dept. Al enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening. Friends will be received on Thursday, from 4-8 p.m. at the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100). Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019, at North American Martyrs Church. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, PO Box 515, Northhampton, MA. 01061. For more information, please visit www.corlfuneralchapel.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 29, 2019
