Home

POWERED BY

Services
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
412-793-3000
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ALFRED PAPA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALFRED V. "BUTCH" PAPA Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ALFRED V. "BUTCH" PAPA Jr. Obituary
PAPA, JR. ALFRED V. "BUTCH"

Age 73, of Penn Hills, originally of New Castle, on Friday, November 22, 2019. Beloved husband of nearly 36 years to Monica Papa; loving father of Vincent J. Papa, Laura (Jim) Gresock and Joseph (Michael) Papa; brother of Richard (Kathy) Papa, Mary Ann (Robert) Reiter, Charles, Robert, Gregory and Susan; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.  Son of the late Alfred V. Sr. and Susan P. Papa; son-in-law of Joan Gallagher; brother-in-law of Marianne (Ronald) Namachar; companion of dogs Ben, Ralphie and Rocky. Graduate of Shenango High School, the Univ. of Akron, and the Wharton School of Business, Univ. of PA. He was Assistant Sec. of Commerce of PA; Delegate to UN World Food Conference, Rome, 1974; Sr. Mgr. in Planning at Day & Zimmerman; and Partner at Comprehensive Assurance for 25 years.  He also was Chairman of the Penn Hills Planning Commission for 19 years and President of Penn Hills Rotary in 1999. Friends received, Friday, 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills, where a Service will be held, Saturday, 11 a.m.. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Southern Poverty Law Center https://www.splcenter.org  and/or Western PA Conservancy waterlandlife.org.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALFRED's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -