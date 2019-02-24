LEE ALFRED W. "BUSTER"

Age 91, of West Mifflin, formerly of Jefferson Hills, passed away peacefully on February 22, 2019. He was a decorated combat Veteran of the U.S. Navy during World War II and U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict. He was involved in many social organizations and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a retired riverboat captain and spent his career on the Three Rivers of Pittsburgh. Alfred is survived by his beloved wife, Dorothy (Mudron) Lee; three sons, Jim (Nancy) Lee, George (Jessica) Lee, Alfred W. Lee, III; daughter, Valerie (Wally Maiers) Lee; step-children, Wendy (Clyde) Graham, Debra (Albert) Strott and David (Nichol Chan) Price; grandchildren, Ashley (Todd) Mittelmeier, Alicia (Matt) Poling, Jesse Lee, Eric (Sara) Lee, and Michael (Nicole) Lee; step-grandchildren, Erin (Tim), Adam, Steven, Kristen (Brian), Alex, Rebecca, Spencer great-grandchildren, Brynlee, Madison, Ethan, Nicholas, Nikita, Alexa, Michael, Paxton; step - great - grandchildren, Siena and Carson; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred Lee and Flora Mae Lee; first wife, Lois Jean Lee; sister, Doris Jean Scardanello; brother, James N. Lee. Visitation will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Funeral Ceremony will be held Tuesday, February 26, 2019, 10:00 a.m., in the Chapel at Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at:

www.jeffersonmemorial.biz