Walter J. Zalewski Funeral Homes, Inc. - Dobson Streeet
3201 Dobson Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
(412) 682-1562
ALFREDA LEWENDOWSKI
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walter J. Zalewski Funeral Homes, Inc. - Dobson Streeet
3201 Dobson Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
ALFREDA (PIETRUSINSKI) LEWENDOWSKI Obituary
LEWENDOWSKI ALFREDA (PIETRUSINSKI)

Age 99, of Polish Hill, on Friday, March 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Peter C. Lewendowski; loving mother of George P. Lewendowski and the late Barbara McFarland. Alfreda is also survived by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 3201 Dobson Street, Polish Hill, on Friday, March 13, 2020, from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 10 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 12, 2020
