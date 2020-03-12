|
|
LEWENDOWSKI ALFREDA (PIETRUSINSKI)
Age 99, of Polish Hill, on Friday, March 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Peter C. Lewendowski; loving mother of George P. Lewendowski and the late Barbara McFarland. Alfreda is also survived by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 3201 Dobson Street, Polish Hill, on Friday, March 13, 2020, from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 10 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 12, 2020