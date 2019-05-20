|
SWAN ALICE ANNE
Age 89, of Bethel Park, on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edmund B. Swan; loving mother of Keith James Swan, Todd Philip Swan, and the late Maryann Swan; sister of Peg Blower, Nancy (Jim) Johnson, and the late Bill Moore. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER-CONNELL, 412-835-7940. Family and friends welcome at 5120 W. Library Ave., Bethel Park, on Monday, from 6-8 p.m., where services will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First Bethel United Methodist Church Library. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 20, 2019