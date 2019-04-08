FOSTER ALICE B.

Age 94, of Mt. Oliver, died March 28, 2019 at Baldwin Health Center in Brentwood, PA. She was born December 25, 1924 in Blawnox, PA, the fourth child of Samuel James and Lillian Schreiber Foster. At the age of five, when her mother died, Alice went to live with her father's sister and her husband, Margaret and Lee Preston who raised her along with five children of their own. Alice attended Dorseyville Elementary School and graduated from Etna High School in 1942. She spent her entire working career at Joseph Hornes department store in Pittsburgh. Alice was preceded in death by her brothers, William and Ralph Foster; and sister, Mildred Foster Veda; and by the five cousins with whom she was raised. She is survived by her sister, Helen Foster Satterthwaite of Urbana, IL and sister-in-law, Coletta Foster of Lockport, NY. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins who benefited from her lovingly made, hand decorated greeting cards. BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, is in charge of arrangements. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.