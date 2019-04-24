HAYES ALICE C. (BOYLE)

On Wednesday, April 17, 2019, age 71, of Virginia Beach, formerly of Valencia, wife of the late William Hayes, Sr.; loving mother of Shane Saddler (Bill) William Hayes, Jr. (Renee) and Jason Hayes (Kim); grandmother of Alicia, Levi, Lindsey, Bo, Hope, Haylee, Logen, Jeffrey, Troy and Regina; sister of Eileen Lichtenfels, Carol A. Boyle, John F. Boyle and Edward J. Boyle (Theresa) and many nieces and nephews. Alice had worked in retail sales at J.C. Penney in Kirwan Heights and Kohl's in Cranberry. Friends will be received at the McDONALD - AEBERLI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Crowe Ave., Mars, PA on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Kilian Church, 7076 Franklin Rd., Cranberry Twp., PA 16066 on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Memorials may be made to the . Directions and condolences are available at:

www.mcdonald-aeberli.com