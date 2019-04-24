Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc.
238 Crowe Avenue
Mars, PA 16046
(724) 625-2900
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc.
238 Crowe Avenue
Mars, PA 16046
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc.
238 Crowe Avenue
Mars, PA 16046
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Kilian Church
7076 Franklin Rd
Cranberry Twp, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ALICE HAYES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALICE C. (BOYLE) HAYES

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ALICE C. (BOYLE) HAYES Obituary
HAYES ALICE C. (BOYLE)

On Wednesday, April 17, 2019, age 71, of Virginia Beach, formerly of Valencia, wife of the late William Hayes, Sr.; loving mother of Shane Saddler (Bill) William Hayes, Jr. (Renee) and Jason Hayes (Kim); grandmother of Alicia, Levi, Lindsey, Bo, Hope, Haylee, Logen, Jeffrey, Troy and Regina; sister of Eileen Lichtenfels, Carol A. Boyle, John F. Boyle and Edward J. Boyle (Theresa) and many nieces and nephews. Alice had worked in retail sales at J.C. Penney in Kirwan Heights and Kohl's in Cranberry. Friends will be received at the McDONALD - AEBERLI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Crowe Ave., Mars, PA on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Kilian Church, 7076 Franklin Rd., Cranberry Twp., PA 16066 on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Memorials may be made to the . Directions and condolences are available at:


www.mcdonald-aeberli.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now