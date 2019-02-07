Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
(412) 682-3445
For more information about
ALICE MALI
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ALICE MALI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALICE C. (PAVLAKOVICH) MALI


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
ALICE C. (PAVLAKOVICH) MALI Obituary
MALI ALICE C. (PAVLAKOVICH)

Age 93, of Lawrenceville, on February 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph W. Mali; loving mother of Carol A. (Steve) Stevens, Jim Mali and Jeannie Mali; devoted grandmother of Bryan Stevens, Joe (Tammy) Stevens, Erin (Bobby) White and Kevin (Kelley) Mali; cherished great-grandmother of Cole, Riley, Logan, Bennett, Hayden and Jase; sister of Angeline Kline and the late Emily Krsul, George Pavlick and Joseph Pavlik; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and her loyal companion, Karma. The family would like to especially thank Dr. Power, his staff, and UPMC Hospice Care for their kind and compassionate care. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville on Friday, February 8, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Service at the Funeral Home on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at 12 noon.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
Download Now