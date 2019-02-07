MALI ALICE C. (PAVLAKOVICH)

Age 93, of Lawrenceville, on February 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph W. Mali; loving mother of Carol A. (Steve) Stevens, Jim Mali and Jeannie Mali; devoted grandmother of Bryan Stevens, Joe (Tammy) Stevens, Erin (Bobby) White and Kevin (Kelley) Mali; cherished great-grandmother of Cole, Riley, Logan, Bennett, Hayden and Jase; sister of Angeline Kline and the late Emily Krsul, George Pavlick and Joseph Pavlik; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and her loyal companion, Karma. The family would like to especially thank Dr. Power, his staff, and UPMC Hospice Care for their kind and compassionate care. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville on Friday, February 8, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Service at the Funeral Home on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at 12 noon.