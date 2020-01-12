Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
9:30 AM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church
Resources
More Obituaries for ALICE. THOMAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALICE. C. (KOEPPL) THOMAS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ALICE. C. (KOEPPL) THOMAS Obituary
THOMAS ALICE. C. (KOEPPL)

Age 82, on Friday, January 10, 2020. Beloved wife of 53 years to the late Raymond Thomas; loving mother of Ray (Lynn), Tim (Dianne), Mike (Gina), Ken (Barb) and Kathy (Tony) Martinez; adoring gram of Stephanie, Rachael, Maria, Michelle, Lauren, Michael, Tony, Nick, Matthew, Adam, Zachary, Lindsey, Raymond and Cole. She was loved by many close relatives and friends. St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Parish was a big part of her life, where she would attend daily mass with her husband after their retirement, make rosaries for the troops, and in her younger years volunteered at the school and was active in the Christian Mothers. Alice was instrumental in coordinating many family events held at St. Gabriel's including Weddings, Baptisms, First Communions, Confirmations and Funerals. She will be terribly missed by all of her family and friends. Eternal rest grant unto her O Lord. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Rd., Brentwood 15227 on Monday, January 13, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. and Tuesday, January 14, 2020, from 2-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church at 10:30 a.m. Family suggests contributions to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, www.pancan.org. Please send condolences to:


www.johnfslater.com    

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALICE.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -