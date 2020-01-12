|
|
THOMAS ALICE. C. (KOEPPL)
Age 82, on Friday, January 10, 2020. Beloved wife of 53 years to the late Raymond Thomas; loving mother of Ray (Lynn), Tim (Dianne), Mike (Gina), Ken (Barb) and Kathy (Tony) Martinez; adoring gram of Stephanie, Rachael, Maria, Michelle, Lauren, Michael, Tony, Nick, Matthew, Adam, Zachary, Lindsey, Raymond and Cole. She was loved by many close relatives and friends. St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Parish was a big part of her life, where she would attend daily mass with her husband after their retirement, make rosaries for the troops, and in her younger years volunteered at the school and was active in the Christian Mothers. Alice was instrumental in coordinating many family events held at St. Gabriel's including Weddings, Baptisms, First Communions, Confirmations and Funerals. She will be terribly missed by all of her family and friends. Eternal rest grant unto her O Lord. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Rd., Brentwood 15227 on Monday, January 13, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. and Tuesday, January 14, 2020, from 2-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church at 10:30 a.m. Family suggests contributions to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, www.pancan.org. Please send condolences to:
www.johnfslater.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020